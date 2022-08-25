Area Roundup: Serena, Newark spikers score nonconference home victories

At Serena, the host Huskers volleyball team romped to a 25-12, 25-16, nonconference triumph over Amboy led by Paige Sexton (four aces, eight kills), Ari Tanas (eight digs) and Sophie Thompson (10 assists).
Newark def. Marquette 25-9, 25-23: At Newark, the host Norsemen (2-0) topped the Crusaders (0-2).
Leading Newark were Kiara Wesseh (five kills, seven digs), Lauren Ulrich (nine assists, four kills), Grace Thrall (four kills) and Taylor Kruser (14 digs).
Woodland def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-18, 25-21: On Tuesday, the Warriors (2-0) won another rivalry match led by Malayna Pitte (10 kills), Emma Highland (four kills) and Cloee Johnston (four kills, 13 assists).
Shae Simons added nine assists, with Kaiden Connor leading the back-row passing.
Midland def. Leland 18-25, 25-19, 25-12: On Tuesday, the Panthers were defeated despite winning the opening set.
Streator def. Dwight 25-18, 25-19: At Dwight on Tuesday, the visiting Bulldog Spikers moved to 1-1 on the young season.
Leaders included Emma Rambo (10 assists, three blocks), Alexa Jacobs (three kills, three blocks), Bella Dean (four kills), Devin Elias (two blocks), Sophia Pence (three kills), Kora Lane (four aces) and Rilee Talty (23 digs).
Boys soccer
Streator 7, Newark-Seneca 0: At Newark, the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) controlled play, with keepers Noah Camp and Andrew Vogel making two saves apiece in the shutout.
Noah Russow scored two times for Streator (Adam Williamson and Declan O’Connor on the assists), with additional goals put in by O’Connor (Brian Huichapa), Parker Phillis (Rodrigo Alvarado), Moe Bacon (Phillis), Kannin Angelico (Phillis) and Brady Grabowski (Huichapa).
Boys golf
Streator 160, St. Bede 162, Seneca 182: At The Eastwood, the host Bulldogs moved to 5-0 in duals, led by Jaydon Nambo’s 38, Cole Park’s 39, a 40 from Kylen Krasnican and Nolan Ketcham’s 43.
Seneca was led by a 38 courtesy of Kaleb Powell and 44 from Grant Siegel.
St. Bede’s Brendon Pillion and Jake Delaney shot 36s to tie for medalist honors.
Sandwich 162, Serena-Newark 167, Indian Creek 199: At The Creek in Morris, the host Indians were led by medalist Noah Campbell’s 34, followed by 42s from Doug Taxis and Kai Kern as well as Nick Sullivan’s 44.
Serena-Newark received a 40 from Cam Figgins, a 41 courtesy of Braxton Hart and 43s from both Hunter Statton and Hudson Stafford.
Sophomore/JV volleyball
Streator def. Dwight 25-19, 25-19: Sonia Proksa had five kills and three aces, while Aubrey Jacobs tallied six assists for Streator.
Freshman volleyball
Dwight def. Streator 12-25, 25-22, 15-2: Sophie Broedlow (five kills, six digs) and Cyra Tupayachi (seven assists) led the Bullpup Spikers.