August 24, 2022
Shaw Local
3 more shows remaining in Ottawa Music in the Park series at Washington Square

Performances rescheduled after weather postponements

By Shaw Local News Network
Hundreds of people brought lawn chairs Saturday, July 2, 2022, to watch the Radium City Rebels perform to open the 2022 Music in the Park series at Washington Square in Ottawa. The series has three more shows remaining, closing its season Sept. 10. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Music in the Park series at Washington Square in Ottawa has reshuffled its schedule to have three more shows for the remainder of the summer concert series.

The Demolition Men, originally scheduled to open the series in June, but were rained out and rescheduled, will perform 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Rockin’ Fenderskirts, rained out Aug. 20, will now perform 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, an hour earlier than normal.

Ray’s Rockets will close out the season with a show 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Go to the Ottawa Special Events Group Facebook page for updates.