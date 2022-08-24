Police blotter: August 24, 2022

Brian Kowalski, 71, homeless, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass to state-supported property) Tuesday at 910 Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Michael V. Haws, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday in the 200 block of East Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
A 16-year old boy, of Ladd, was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device and no insurance at 9:46 p.m. Monday on Route 251 near Shooting Park Road in Peru, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.