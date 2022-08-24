Ottawa Concert Association will kick off season with ‘Brothers’ act

The Ottawa Concert Association is kicking off its 75th season in 2022-2023, bringing more than 240 concerts to Ottawa and surrounding communities.

Organized in 1947, the association is governed by 18 volunteer board members who choose the four annual concerts. The association is membership supported with an annual fee of $50 per member. In addition to four local concerts, members can attend an additional four concerts in Pontiac at no additional charge.

The Ottawa Concert Association begins its 75th year with “Brothers.” This duo will perform 7 p.m. Thursday Sept. 15, at the Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road, Ottawa. For ticket information, call 815-228-6474. Payment by cash or check only.

Canadian singer/pianist/producer Jim Witter has been entertaining crowds for more than 30 years. His new show called “Brothers” features the hits of “musical brothers,” such as Lennon and McCartney, Hall and Oates, The Righteous Brothers, The Beach Boys and others.

Witter will be paired with his multi-instrumentalist musical partner Ian Tanner. This duo features Witter on vocals, piano and guitar and Tanner on bass, guitar and vocals. Videos complement the show, taking viewers to the era of these “musical brothers.”