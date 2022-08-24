OSF goes purple to bring awareness to drug overdoses

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and the Center for Health in Streator will be illuminated in purple lights from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

OSF is joining community partners to bring awareness to drug overdoses and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. Aug. 31 is recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day — a day that raises awareness about overdoses and acknowledges the grieving families and friends.

OSF is encouraging people to stop and remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose and celebrate the lives that have been saved.