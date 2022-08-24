Local Sports Digest: Woodland baseball wins on walk-off

Woodland baseball wins on walk-off
The Woodland Junior High baseball team rallied for a 7-6 victory over Marseilles, with John Starkey providing the game-winning RBI double. Brayden Matsko (two hits offensively, five strikeouts pitching) and Noah Lopez (double, winning pitcher) also led the Junior Warriors (2-4-1).
Shepherd softball suffers first defeat
The Shepherd softball team fell 5-3 to Saratoga, but followed that up with a 12-1 victory over Trinity Catholic to improve to 6-1.
Versus Saratoga, Piper Lewis struck out nine in relief, with Reese Purcell leading the offense with two singles and an RBI. Against Trinity, Addie Russell (13 Ks) pitched the win, backed offensively by Piper Lewis (two hits, RBI), Ashlyn Ganiere (two hits, RBI), Addison Stapleton (two hits, three RBIs) and Purcell (two hits, two RBIs).
Woodland softball strikes again
The Woodland Junior High softball squad bested Tonica 16-3, led by Lilly Libby (two triples, five RBIs), Kaylee Henert (two hits), Emma Palaschak (two hits), with Palaschak and Jaelyn Moritz splitting pitching duties.
The Junior Warriors also topped Grand Ridge, 16-1, led by pitchers Lily Gwaltney and Libby (combined five strikeouts), Palaschak (three hits) and Libby at the plate (single, triple, homer)