August 24, 2022
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: August 24, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

La Salle County marriage list

Dionte Rashawn Moore of Genoa and Jessica Nicole Forni of Genoa

James William Saluski of Joliet and Jacqueline Frances Soch of Joliet

Conner David Broyles of Lacon and Jenna Marie Martin of Lacon

Eric Robert Iverson Jr. of Ottawa and Alaina Marie Johnson of Ottawa

David Eric Woosley of Earlville and Leslie Ann Stohr of Earlville

Justin Travis Moore of Mendota and Monea Hawkins-Boyd of Mendota

Gabriel Jose Aguirre of Mendota and Emilee Kodie Angell of Mendota

Timothy James Moyer of Shabbona and Deanna Susan Veitengruber of Shabbona

Matthew Jason Gisler of Peru and Kristi Lynn Parker of La Salle

Joseph Riccio of Sebastian, Fla. and Tammy Kay Gall of Sebastion, Fla.

Chad Nelson Dockter of La Salle and Florivel Felix of of La Salle

Jonathan Harold Williams of Leland and Caleigh Rae Stroup of Leland

Adam David Zarbock of Sandwich and Miranda Lee Forde of Sandwich

Jonas Michael Francis of Peru and Lizette Arellano of Peru

Patrick Brian Fitzgibbons of Joliet and Megan Marie Kolcz of Joliet

Oscar Jovani Camacho Martinez of DePue and Angelica Lizeth Rivera of La Salle

Adam Thomas Stone of Normal and Jessica Sharon Larson of Normal