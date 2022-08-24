Area Roundup: Medalist Cole Park leads Streator boys golf to wins over Woodland and Lexington

Streator junior Cole Park fired a 1-under 35 to lead the Bulldogs boys golf team to a team score of 161, bettering both Woodland (213) and Lexington (220) at Wolf Creek Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
Also recording counting scores for Streator (3-0) were Jaydon Nambo with a 39, Nolan Ketcham a 43 and Kylen Krasnican a 44.
Sandwich 178, Earlville 200, Plano 261: At Edgebrook Golf Club, the Indians improved to 2-1 on the season with triumphs over the Red Raiders and Reapers.
Sandwich was led by Kadin Kern’s 43, followed by Dino Barbanente (44), Doug Taxis (45), Chance Lange (46), Noah Campbell (47) and Nick Sullivan (49). For Earlville, Ryan Browder, Joseph Jungels and Grady Harp all carded 49s, with Rocco Morsovillo recording a 53, Trenton Fruit a 57, and Easton Fruit a 66
Girls golf
Sandwich competes with La Salle-Peru: At Seneca Oak Ridge Golf Course, the Indians and host Cavaliers were each missing a player, so no official team scores were recorded.
Sandwich was paced by Melody Goldstein’s 59, with Cora Adams shooting a 71 and Ruby Ferguson a 72.
Volleyball
Woodland def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-18, 25-21: At rural Streator, the Falcons opened their season with a loss to the Warriors.
Flanagan-Cornell was led by Kortney Harms (eight kills, three assists), Grace Zimmerman (three kills, five digs), Reagan Montello (10 assists, five aces), Kalynne Kindermann (13 digs), and Tomi Ross (eight digs).
Earlville def. South Beloit, 25-5, 25-11: At South Beloit, the Red Raiders rolled to the road win over the Sobos.
Earlville (2-0) was led by Mady Olson (13 points, three aces), Brooklyn Guelde (seven points, five digs, 11 assists), Nevaeh Sansone (four kills), Ryleigh Dixon (three blocks), and Hannah Pfaff (five digs).
Sandwich def. Hinckley-Big Rock, 25-14, 25-17: At Sandwich, the Indians evened their season mark at 1-1 with a win over the Royals.
Sandwich received 22 assists and three digs from Alexis Sexton, while Kaylin Herren (five kills and two blocks), Alana Stahl (five kills and eight points), Claire Allen (11 kills and four digs), Brooklyn Marks (six digs, seven points), and Breanna Sexton (11 digs, six points) contributed heavily in the triumph.
Boys soccer
Serena 5, Coal City 1: At Coal City, the Huskers trailed early, but scored five unanswered goals in opening the season with a solid win over the host Coalers.
Tanner Faivre posted a hat trick for Serena, with Richie Armour and Hudson Stafford also adding goals. Stafford had two assists, with single helpers collected by A.J. Wold and Camden Figgins. Carson Baker made six saves in net. Serena outshot Coal City in the match, 26-12.
Sophomore volleyball
Lexington def. Marquette, 25-17, 25-12: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the Crusaders fell in two, despite three kills by MaKayla Backos, two kills from Payton Anderson, and seven assists from Kealey Rick.
Freshman volleyball
Lexington def. Marquette, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, MA dropped its opener. Hailey Abbott notched seven kills, four digs and five aces in the loss, while Ayla Cizinauskas added seven digs, three aces and a kill.