Police blotter: August 23, 2022

Katherine Harris, 58, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Friday at her residence, Ottawa police said.
Mandy S. Kolls, 42, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Monday in the 1000 block of La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Adrian M. Brown, 29, of Oglesby, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, driving while suspended, no insurance, expired registration and unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis Sunday at Fosse Road and Adams Street, Ottawa police said.
Connie Martin-Temple, 58, of Chicago, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration Monday in the 200 block of West Etna Road, Ottawa police said.
Keith L. Hunter, 32, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Monday at Columbus Street and Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.