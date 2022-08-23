Epilepsy support group to meet Aug. 24 in Streator

An in-person epilepsy support group is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Streator Salvation Army, 126 S. Bloomington St.

The informational support group will discuss the services of Illinois Epilepsy Support and what it has to offer.

Illinois Epilepsy Support and Resources provides support to people with epilepsy in central and northwest Illinois. These include but are not limited to peer support, caregiver support, support in accessing benefits, navigating insurance, identification, coordination and linkage to medical professionals, access to counseling, school educational presentations and transportation coordination.

Visit Illinois Epilepsy Support and Resources, www.streatorunlimited.org/epilepsy or contact Stephanie Harcharik at 815-673-5574 for more information. Streator Unlimited, Inc. administers this project with a grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services.