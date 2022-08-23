Area Roundup: Streator soccer opens with convincing win; Serena golf take Seneca Invite title

The Streator boys soccer team opened its season Monday with a 5-0 victory over host Princeton.
Landon Muntz led the way with a pair of goals for the Bulldogs, while also scoring were Brian Huichapa, Parker Phillis and Brady Grabowski, the last on a penalty kick.
Keaton Yednock, Giovani Gutierrez and Christian Cerda each chipped in an assist, and Noah Camp and Jimmy Sokol each made two saves in goal for the winners.
Mendota 14, Sandwich 0: At Mendota, the Indians dropped their season opener in a big way to a strong Mendota club despite eight saves by Johnathan Carlson.
Boys golf
Serena wins Seneca Invitational: At The Creek Golf Course, the Serena Huskers captured first place in the Seneca Invitational behind a medalist score of 75 by Cam Figgins and a runner-up score of 81 by Carson Baker.
Braxton Hart placed fifth with an 86, while Hunter Staton and Mason McNelis each added an 87 and Hudson Stafford an 89 for the Huskers team total of 329.
Seneca was second as a team, edging third-place Dwight by three strokes thanks to a team-best and fourth-place score of 85 by Caleb Powell.
Volleyball
Earlville def. Amboy, 25-18, 25-22: At Amboy, Hannah Pfaff hammered out seven kills, Lexie Campbell served up six aces, and Brooklyn Guelde handed out 13 assists to lead the Red Raiders to the nonconference victory.
Seneca def. Hall, 25-19, 25-18: At Seneca, the Seneca Fighting Irish overcame 26 miscues with some strong net play from senior middle hitter Sophie Cato to best the visiting Red Devils Monday night.
Cato, who notched eight kills, got some fine help from Neely Hougas, who added 17 assists, 10 points and two kills, and Cassia Buchanan with five points and four aces. Leslie Klicker added five points, two aces, and three kills.
For Hall, who committed 24 attack errors during its opener, Kennedy Wozniak led the way with two kills and a pair of blocks while senior Clara Jablonski produced three points and two aces. Junior Taylor Coutts added seven digs and three assists and CeCe Verruchi popped up 10 digs.
— Read Bill Lidinsky’s full report on this match at mywebtimes.com.
Plano def. Somonauk, 23-25, 25-7, 25-11: At Plano, the Bobcats started fast but slowed down despite tough defense, six kills and eight digs from Josie Rader, Haley McCoy’s 13 digs and 10 assists from Riley Snider.
Aurora Central Catholic def. Sandwich, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16: At Sandwich, Alexis Sexton had a great all-around night with 16 assists, eight digs, eight points and two blocks, but the Indians fell in three in their opener.
Also for Sandwich, Kaylin Herrin had six kills and five blocks, Alana Stahl and Claire Allen six kills each and Breanna Sexton eight digs. Brooklyn Marks added six digs and eight points.