Scarecrow Festival returns to Ottawa for its 35th year

Scarecrows will again line Ottawa’s downtown as Scarecrow Festival returns 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, for its 35th year.

Formerly an Ottawa Downtown Merchants event but now a function of the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the festival will fill Washington Square and the Jordan block with vendors, hayrides, photo ops, live music and entertainment.

Chamber Director Jeff Hettrick said he, along with Event Coordinator Dylan Conmy and Chamber Member Services Coordinator Julia Petterson, hope the regular fall event can get back to where it was 10 to 15 years ago and drive between 800 to 1,00 people into Ottawa’s downtown.

“It used to have the label of Illinois’ biggest toddler friendly festival and we really want to try and bring that back,” Petterson said. “There’s a real lack of family friendly events in the area and we’ve noticed recently with like, the Children’s Business Fair that events that give kids things to do really bring out everybody.”

Petterson said the Chamber has received 24 applications for scarecrows with the expectation of accumulating more once school returns into the swing of things and children have a chance to vote on what they want to create. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Sept. 9, and the deadline to have the scarecrow completed is Friday, Sept. 16 — a week ahead of the event.

The theme for scarecrows is children’s media, so creations should be inspired by characters or stories from children’s books, TV shows, films and games.

Hettrick said the horse-drawn hitch wagon also will be making a return, although it’ll need a new route this year because of the construction.

“You can only imagine why we want to keep that off La Salle Street,” Hettrick said, referring to traffic back ups into the downtown from the Veterans Memorial Bridge construction.

Petterson said there are 32 vendors signed up to go along with everything else, including a Chili Cook-off Conmy said will follow the official Illinois state chili cook-off rules. The cook-off will be capped at 20 registrants.

Conmy said 4-H, in lieu of the usual petting zoo, will have children bring an animal to present so children can learn learn about the animals and pet them at the same time.

“We’re very excited for this,” Petterson said. “We think it’s going to be a really great event and we’ve gotten a lot of enthusiasm from people of all ages.”

Those interested in participating can go to the Ottawa Scarecrow Festival Facebook page or contact the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 815-433-0084.

Don’t be confused

There are two Ottawa events on the same weekend with similar names. The annual Scarecrow Festival, which features homemade scarecrow creations, is set Saturday, Sept. 24, with a number of other activities in the city’s downtown.

Another event, separate from the Scarecrow Festival, and new to Ottawa, the ScarecrowFest Parade is scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Contact Donna Reynolds at the Ottawa Visitors Center at events@pickusottawa.com or 815-434-2737 or parade chairman Jim Reilly at jtrlaw1@yahoo.com or 815-674-0661 for more information on this event.