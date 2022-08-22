Police blotter: August 22, 2022

Bianca K. Cote, 33, of La Salle, was charged with disorderly conduct at 10:03 p.m. Sunday at Club 55, La Salle police said.
Cassandra A. Schroeder, 20, of La Salle, was charged with unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver and Erik R. Pinter, 44, of Mendota, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (La Salle city ordinance) at 9:04 a.m. Friday at Ninth and Gooding streets, La Salle police said.
Jesus Lopez, 28, of La Salle, was charged with disturbing the peace and loud exhaust at 3:12 p.m. Friday at Ninth Place and Wright Street, La Salle police said.
Neal G. Stewart, 39, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 5:54 p.m. Saturday at his residence, Mendota police said.
Reesa A. Pam, 33, of Gurnee, was charged with driving while suspended at 8 a.m. Sunday at U.S. 34 and First Avenue, Mendota police said.
Riley Oppenlander, 19, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor, retail theft and littering Sunday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Anna M. Noble, 40, of Peru, was picked up on a McHenry County warrant for failure to appear (expired driver’s license) and Kenneth D. Freund, 44, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 3:19 a.m. Sunday in their residence, Peru police said.
Justin R. Sedam, 29, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (battery) and a Bureau County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked; traffic offenses) at 7:38 p.m. Saturday in his residence, Peru police said.
Jasmine Ruacho, 23, of Mendota, was charged with DUI and no insurance at 4:22 a.m. Saturday at Aldi, Peru police said.
Austin W. Housley, 28, of Rochelle, was charged with retail theft and obstructing a police officer at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Anthony D. Madonna, 24, of Peru, was charged with city ordinance violation for dog running at large at 10 a.m. Friday at his residence, Peru police said.
Thomas R. Byrd, 41, Peru, was charged with driving while suspended, speeding and no insurance at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday at Brookside Drive and Wenzel Road, Peru police said.
Jamie L. Bennett, 39, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 15 at her residence, Peru police said.
Robert B. Martin, 64, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 5:43 p.m. Aug. 15 at his residence, Peru police said.
Ricardo Avila, 19, of Sandwich, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving too fast for conditions following a single-vehicle crash at 6:43 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Holiday Drive and Big Bass Court in Sandwich, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Avila was northbound on Holiday Drive when he failed to make a turn and struck a guardrail, police said. Avila refused medical attention from Sandwich EMS, police said.
Tony D. Thornton, 67, of Chicago, was charged for driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to have required lamps lighted at 4:04 a.m. Sunday on Route 71 near Interstate 80 in Rutland Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.