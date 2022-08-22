Mystery Diner in Ottawa: Raise a glass to Corner 230’s cocktails and dinner menu

A single prerequisite guided our dinner destination for a recent Girls’ Night: the restaurant must serve cocktails.

Because the majority of us were wrapping up workdays in Ottawa that afternoon, we honed our attention on downtown dining options, and set our sights on Corner 230. Since the Madison Street restaurant opened in 2010, it has built a reputation as a casual social destination with stellar food and an excellent bar.

Corner 230 serves tapas, lunch and dinner entrees, and features a full bar. The restaurant also offers a children's menu. Outdoor dining is popular in the courtyard alongside Clinton Street. (Mystery Diner)

The food and drinks served to our table did justice to that reputation.

When our party of four gathered on a weekday evening, the outdoor dining area was already hopping. We took a table indoors, and perused the drinks menu, which features “Sex and the City” themed cocktails (such as a Kettle One cosmopolitan called Carrie B, and a spicy bloody mary-tini called Samantha), as well as seasonal, Caribbean-inspired mixed drinks.

The toasted raviolis are stuffed full of cheese, and sprinkled with Parmesan. A marinara dipping sauce is served with them at Corner 230 in downtown Ottawa. (Mystery Diner)

Our quartet loves when a bartender blends sweet and fruit-flavored concoctions, and Corner 230 – commonly dubbed C230 – ticks that box with a giant check mark. Among drinks served to our table were the Charlotte (citrus vodka and cranberry), the C230 Summer Cooler (Citron vodka, Malibu, peach schnapps and cranberry), the Orange Crush (orange whiskey, Triple Sec, orange juice and Sprite) and the Miranda (pineapple-infused vodka, amaretto, cranberry and Sprite), which was a favorite among two of our group.

Then there was the Pineapple Jalapeño Marg. I was a skeptic when my friend ordered it, but she defended the pineapple margarita infused with jalapeño garnish. She offered me a sip and turned me into a believer. The sweet mixture has a spicy kick that hits right away, but doesn’t linger.

Corner 230's pineapple jalapeño margarita is infused with a jalapeño garnish. The drink blends sweetness with a spicy kick. (Mystery Diner)

After the first round of drinks arrived, the server took our orders. One member of our group is a vegetarian and asked to order the homemade four-cheese macaroni and cheese from the children’s menu. The server upgraded the portion to an adult size to accommodate her. (A side note for vegetarians: the menu includes a soup and salad section with meatless options, as well as several meatless pasta dishes.)

Technically, the macaroni and cheese is featured on Corner 230's children's menu, but an adult portion of the restaurant's rich, four-cheese pasta can be requested. The homemade recipe is served with focaccia bread. (Mystery Diner)

C230 made other accommodations for our group, such as allowing one friend to order a large basket of garlic Parmesan fries as an appetizer, even though they typically are reserved as a side. (If you enjoy garlic flavor, these fries are a must-try – we emptied the basket.) The prevailing attitude of the restaurant staff was laid-back and friendly, making us feel welcome and at ease.

The spinach, crab and artichoke dip on Corner 230's appetizer menu arrives at the table hot and creamy. The platter provides four crostini and a side of chips for dipping. (Mystery Diner)

The drinks started the night on a high note, but the food elevated the evening. Appetizers of spinach, crab and artichoke dip, toasted raviolis and fries were shared among us, followed by four entrees: 230 Mini Burgers with seasoned beef, Spanish white cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise; Chicken Trio mini sandwiches with chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, goat cheese and garlic aioli; homemade four-cheese macaroni; and chicken piccata.

The chicken piccata features lemon-herbed chicken with capers and parsley, served with angel hair pasta mingled with spinach and tomatoes at Corner 230 in downtown Ottawa. (Mystery Diner)

I’m no chef, but I give the chicken piccata a chef’s kiss anyway. The lemon-herbed chicken carried the tart flavor of the citrus and capers, as well as the rich flavor of a buttery sauce. The chicken is served with a side of angel hair pasta mingled with spinach and tomatoes, adding a garden-fresh burst to the plate.

We spent two hours socializing, in which time the dining room remained steadily busy. Outdoor seating may be more conducive to casual conversation, because, as the dining room nears capacity, the volume indoors increases.

The Chicken Trio serves three chicken sandwiches topped with spinach, tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese and garlic aioli. This plate swapped out the restaurant's standard fries with sweet potato fries at Corner 230 in downtown Ottawa. (Mystery Diner)

Diners should note the restaurant eventually plans to relocate from its Madison Street location; however, a date and new site have not yet been announced. Watch the restaurant’s Facebook for updates.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee of Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Corner 230 (C230)

WHERE: 230 W. Madison St., Ottawa

PHONE: 815-434-0000

INFORMATION: Facebook at www.fb.com/corner230