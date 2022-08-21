Reddick Library starts monthly book club for tweens, teens

The following events also are scheduled the week of Aug. 8 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23: Summer Movie Madness, 13 and older. The library will show “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on the screen to coordinate with the Harry Potter Book Club.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth to 12th grades. A new monthly book club for tweens and teens. The library will be discussing the second book in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” Come share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game and a treat. Order your copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25: “The Lion King” movie, all ages. Come join the library to watch “The Lion King” (1994 animation, rated G)

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: Paper mini-sunflowers: summer crafter hours, adults. All supplies will be provided for participants to make paper mini-sunflowers or a burst of sunshine. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.