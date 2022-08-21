Police blotter: August 21, 2022

Samuel Guerrero, 38, of La Salle, was arrested 2:11 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Joliet Street in La Salle on a La Salle County warrant charging him with delivery of a controlled substance, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Guerrero was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Pedro Gonzalez, 41, of Peoria, was cited 6:08 p.m. Friday at Route 18 and Meridian Road in Hope Township on complaints of no valid driver’s license and speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
