August 21, 2022
Shaw Local
Grand Ridge Community Festival to continue Sunday with full day of activities

Parade scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Ollie Kearfott and his sister Leah battle to win their first round of the water fights competition Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, during the Grand Ridge Community Fest.

Ollie Kearfott and his sister Leah battle to win their first round of the water fights competition Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, during the Grand Ridge Community Fest. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The three-day Grand Ridge Community Festival continues Sunday with more activities.

The parade is scheduled to begin 1 p.m., going south on Burlington Avenue, west on Parkway, then north on Sylvan Avenue. Sign up and lineup begins at 11 a.m. at the fire station.

Sunday, Aug. 21

All day: Ridge Roundup Tractor Show, Burlington Avenue

10:15 a.m.: Church service, Grand Ridge Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Food fair

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Ottawa FFA pork chop lunch

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Art show, Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave.

11 a.m.: Parade sign up / lineup at fire station

Noon: Ice cream at Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave.

1 p.m.: Parade, south on Burlington Avenue, west on Parkway, north on Sylvan Avenue

2 p.m.: Kiddie pedal tractor pull, adults too, Railroad Avenue stage

