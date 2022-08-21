Grand Ridge Community Festival to continue Sunday with full day of activities

The three-day Grand Ridge Community Festival continues Sunday with more activities.

The parade is scheduled to begin 1 p.m., going south on Burlington Avenue, west on Parkway, then north on Sylvan Avenue. Sign up and lineup begins at 11 a.m. at the fire station.

Sunday, Aug. 21

All day: Ridge Roundup Tractor Show, Burlington Avenue

10:15 a.m.: Church service, Grand Ridge Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vendors

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Food fair

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Ottawa FFA pork chop lunch

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Art show, Farm Ridge Township Hall, 130 Sylvan Ave.

11 a.m.: Parade sign up / lineup at fire station

Noon: Ice cream at Methodist Church, 300 Sylvan Ave.

1 p.m.: Parade, south on Burlington Avenue, west on Parkway, north on Sylvan Avenue

2 p.m.: Kiddie pedal tractor pull, adults too, Railroad Avenue stage