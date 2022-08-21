Earlville couple taken to hospital with injuries following DeKalb County crash

A 64-year-old and a 66-year-old Earlville man and woman were injured Saturday in a DeKalb County crash.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Oyuntsetseg Ganbold, 56, of Harwood Heights, was traveling westbound on Perry Road at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and stopped at Route 23. Norman J. Lavalla, 64, of Earlville, was traveling southbound on Route 23, just north of Perry Road. Ganbold entered the intersection in front of Lavalla, and both collided, the sheriff’s office said.
Both cars were towed and each person involved was taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb by DeKalb Fire Department. A passenger, Mary J. Lavalla, 66, was in Norman’s vehicle and also taken to the hospital.
Ganbold was cited on a complaint of failure to yield at a stop intersection, the sheriff’s office said.