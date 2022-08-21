Area Roundup: Ottawa girls tennis runners-up at own Nite Lite Invite

The Ottawa Pirates girls tennis team opened the season by finishing runner-up in their own four-team Nite Lite Invite on Friday to champion Timothy Christian, 32-31.
In A Flight doubles, Ottawa’s Rylee O’Fallon and Jenna Smithmeyer won twice and lost once to place second, falling 6-1, 6-4 in the title match. Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker went 1-2, finishing fourth.
In B Flight doubles, the Pirates’ Mika Moreland and Abby Morris defeated teammates Makenzie Eichelkraut and Bri Morris for third place, with Moreland and Morris going 2-1 and the other Pirates’ entry 1-2.
In the singles bracket, Ottawa’s Emma Cushing scored a runner-up finish with a 2-1 record, falling 6-0, 6-0 to Timothy Christian’s Jane Carter for the title.
Boys golf
Serena-Newark 157, Earlville 180: At Earlville Country Club, the Huskers bested the hosts led by Cam Figgins’ medalist-winning 37. Carson Baker (40) and Hudson Stafford (41) also led Serena-Newark.
For the Red Raiders, Rocco Morsovillo’s 40, Joseph Jungels’ 45 and a 47 courtesy of Trenton Fruit led the scores.