Aden Lamps Foundation will host its 10th 5K run/walk virtually Sept. 3 to 11

The Aden Lamps Foundation will host its 10th annual 5K run/walk during the week of Sept. 3 to 11.

This 5K will be the final one for the foundation. The walk/run will be virtual again this year.

Participants can choose to complete the walk/run at their location of choice. The registration fee for adults is $20, and registration is open until Sept. 11. The cost for children ages 14 and younger is $15. The fee includes a T-shirt for all ages.

There will be two male/female awards per age group for those who submit their time and qualify for an award. Tickets for raffle baskets and 50/50 can be bought in person between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Hall High School cafeteria, 800 W. Erie St., Spring Valley. If participants register by Aug. 25, their T-shirt will be available for pickup on that day too. T-shirts and medals will be mailed or delivered after Sept. 11.

The Aden Lamps Foundation helps spread awareness for sudden unexpected infant deaths.

The foundation was started in 2014 by Aden’s mother, Ashley Lamps, and since the inception, the foundation has been able to buy 9,260 sleep sacks and 7,920 safe sleep board books, which are then donated to St. Margaret’s Hospital in Peru, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Morris Hospital, La Salle County WIC, and other local organizations and day cares.

Every local newborn receives one of the sleep sack packages, with a retail value of more than $25. The sleep sack package contains a reusable bag, a sleep sack (zip-up wearable blanket), an infant board book, a onesie and safe sleep information.

The mission of the Aden Lamps Foundation is to educate local families on the dangers of an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. The sleep sacks are a safer alternative to having loose blankets in the crib.

Aden Lamps, son of Andy and Ashley Lamps, died in 2013 of a SUID at the age of 4 months.

For more information, contact Ashley Lamps at 815-712-7701 or www.facebook.com/adenlampsfoundation or www.safesleepforaden.org.