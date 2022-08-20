August 19, 2022
Earlville twin, his brother win most alike at Twins Day festival in Twinsburg, Ohio

Jack and John Anderson have attended 7 festival times

Jack Anderson, of Earlville, and his twin brother John, of Las Vegas, Nevada, attended the 47th annual Twins Day festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and 7.

The festival is the world’s largest annual gathering of twins and multiples with an average of 2,000 sets of twins participating every year since 1976.

Jack and John won the gold medal for most alike males 60 and older for the seventh time with multiple second place finishes.

Each year there is a theme for the event and this year’s theme was “welcome to the jungle.” Some twins wore costumes such as lions or tigers, elephants, dinosaurs, among others. Twins come from all over the country and a few from overseas.