Streator council says yes to 4 facade grants

Four Streator businesses were awarded facade grants Wednesday.

The Streator City Council initially budgeted to award one facade grant, but at the mid-year point of the budget, City Manager David Plyman told the council Wednesday the city is in the black, meaning it could allot more money to the program. He also said the city has not spent as much COVID-19 relief money as anticipated, and economic development, which entails the facade grant program, is one of the areas it can spend the money.

Plyman credited an influx of sales tax revenue as the reason the city’s finances have performed well. He said he is cautiously optimistic, as the city wants to be sure the increase in revenue is not a fluke.

Last week, the Plan Commission recommended the request of $15,000 for Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center, 201 E. 12th St.; the request of $30,000 for God’s Will, 217 and 219 E. Main St.; the request of $15,000 for the Streator Treasury building, 321 E. Main St.; and the request of $6,980 for S.J. Smith Welding Supply, 717 E. Main St. for facade improvements. The council approved each of them Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the city approved Chad Lucas State Farm Insurance building at 201 N. Bloomington St. to receive a facade grant.

The Streator City Council approved a $15,000 facade grant for Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center, 201 E. 12th St. (Derek Barichello — dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Bizzy Bee and S.J. Smith are first-time applicants, requests from God’s Will and the Streator Treasury building are for a second round of facade improvements.

Bizzy Bee plans to install five windows on the west and north facades, remove stone veneer, install three awnings over windows, install tongue and groove cedar siding on the west facade, mortar finish areas where stone was removed and paint the brick black on the facade.

The Streator City Council approved a $30,000 facade grant for God's Will, 217 and 219 E. Main St. (Derek Barichello — dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

God’s Will plans to remove and replace four second-story windows, tuckpoint the upper facade and install new aluminum composite panels to cover the area where glass tiles were removed.

The Streator City Council approved a $15,000 facade grant for the Streator Treasury building, 321 E. Main St. (Derek Barichello — dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Streator Treasury Building will replace the side entrance door and entry windows on the east facade, install awning over the east entry door and install window graphics to match the north facade.

Finally, S.J. Smith intends to tuckpoint the north facade and install an awning over the north facade windows.