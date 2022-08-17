August 17, 2022
Streator man arrested in crack cocaine bust in Livingston County

Authorities seized more than 28 grams of purported crack cocaine, money and a vehicle as evidence

By Derek Barichello

Eugene Woods (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

A Streator man is being held in Livingston County Jail on bond set at $250,000 after police said he delivered crack cocaine.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said Eugene Woods was arrested Sunday after more than 28 grams of crack cocaine, money and a vehicle were seized as evidence. He is charged with delivery of more than 15 grams of crack cocaine, which is a class X felony and punishable of 6 to 30 years in prison, if he’s found guilty.

The Livingston County Proactive Unit were assisted by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Vermilion Valley Regional Emergency Communication and the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office.