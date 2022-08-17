Sheridan Historical Society makes presentations during sesquicentennial celebration

The Sheridan Historical Society sponsored a business walk and Mayors of the Past program in July during Sheridan’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Eight businesses were highlighted with information about the past business and the current business at that location. A carriage ride also was available to ride past businesses while being presented more information.

The Mayors of the Past program highlighted a mayor from each 25-year period who talked about things that happened in the village of Sheridan during that time period. Portraying the six mayors were Tom Wehner, Don McNelis, John Morahn, Chad Baker, Ken Thompson and Shelly Figgins.

The time capsule buried in 1972 and again in 1997 was dug up, and the items within have been on display for the past two months at the historical society museum. The time capsule will be buried again in September.

If you have something you would like to be included, call 815-695-5609 or 815-712-0279, or drop the items off at the museum at 185 N. Robinson St., Sheridan.

Sesquicentennial books are available to buy for $30.

A military display will begin in November, and the historical society will be open on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The museum is open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment by calling 815-695-5609 or 815-712-0279.