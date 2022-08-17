Ottawa’s bid for asphalt higher than expected, may mean less work on roads and alleys

The Ottawa City Council may have to reconfigure some plans since Advance Asphalt Company’s bid of $1,339,726 for the city’s 2022 street maintenance program came in 12% higher than expected.

Commissioner Marla Pearson said this is for asphalt on roads and alleys, and the higher price will make the city have to reconsider what repairs are completed.

Commissioners approved the bid with a unanimous vote.

The bid coming in higher than expected does not affect the typical construction occurring on Route 23 and elsewhere, since those are projects are managed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.