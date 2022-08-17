Local Sports Digest: Ottawa City Rec to sponsor fall disc golf, flag football leagues

The Ottawa City Recreation Department will be sponsoring several adults sports leagues this fall.
It will conduct a fall disc golf league that will run Saturdays from Aug. 27 through Oct. 29 at Fox River Park. There is a $90 fee that covers all nine league rounds and tournament play. Each player will receive a player pack consisting of a disc, Dri-Fit t-shirt and a bag tag.
Players will check in each Saturday from 8:30-9 a.m., attend a player meeting from 9-9:10 a.m. then tee off at 9:15 a.m. The rounds should be completed by noon.
Interested parties can sign up online at www.ottawarecreation.org or in person Aug. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the City Rec office in the basement of City Hall.
There will also be a fall flag football league that will play each Sunday at Lincoln Douglass Park until the league is completed. There is a six team maximum on teams allowed.
Participants can sign up online at www.ottawarecreation.org or in person on Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall recreation office.
City Rec is also sponsoring a fall softball league, with games every Tuesday and Thursday from Sept. 6 to Sept. 29 on the north diamonds at Lincoln-Douglass Park.
Teams must use USA approved bats provided by City Rec. Teams and players can sign up online at www.ottawarecreation.org or in person on Sept. 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the City Hall recreation office.
The fall league is also looking for a softball game supervisor.
To inquire about that position or for more information about these or any other upcoming fall leagues, call the recreation director at 815-830-1677.
Woodland softball moves to 12-1
The Woodland Junior High softball squad bested Gardner-South Wilmington 10-0 and Ransom-St. Michael 10-0 to move to 12-1 on the season.
Jaelyn Moritz pitched a perfect game (12 strikeouts) vs. GSW and a no-hitter (12 strikeouts) against RSM. Leading the offense against GSW were Kaylee Henert (two hits) and Emma Palaschak (triple), while vs. RSM it was Moritz, Lilly Libby and Grace Longmire (two hits each).
Shepherd softball 5-0
Shepherd softball topped Bureau Valley 10-0, with Ashlynn Ganiere (four RBIs), Piper Lewis (two RBIs), Reese Purcell, Kendall Biba, Lily Brewer and Addie Russell all putting in multi-hit performances. Russell (13 strikeouts) pitched the win, relieved by Brewer (three Ks).