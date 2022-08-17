Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s planned Sept. 10 in Ottawa

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Jordan block in Ottawa.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Alzheimer’s Association will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidelines to ensure walk events adhere to the latest recommendations.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Illinois alone, more than 230,000 people live with the disease and more than 383,000 caregivers provide assistance to them.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, go online to alz.org/walk.