5 to Watch: A quintet of top high school golfers to keep an eye on this season

With the high school golf season teeing off, here is a look at five returning players to keep an eye on in 2022:
Lucas Bernardi, Fieldcrest, sr.
A state qualifier both his freshman and junior seasons, Bernardi returns for one last round leading the Knights with his sights set on three trips to the IHSA’s top tournament.
Jonathan Cooper, Ottawa, sr.
The Times 2020 Boys Golfer of the Year is off to a great start already in following up on last year’s state-qualifying, regional runner-up performance.
Cam Figgins, Serena-Newark, sr.
Another of last year’s top players off to a strong start this fall, Figgins last season was a sectional qualifier for the then Newark-Serena Norsemen co-op, now flipped to the Serena-Newark Huskers.
Melody Goldstein, Sandwich, sr.
Seniors dominated the area’s girls golf scene last school year, but there was one sectional qualifier who returns to lead her team this fall: Indians ace Goldstein.
Drake Kaufman, Ottawa, jr.
The 2021 Times Boys Golfer of the Year has, like Cooper, been tearing up the tournament circuit so far this season after a sophomore season that saw him win the Interstate 8 Conference title, a regional championship and tie for 11th at the Class 2A State Finals.