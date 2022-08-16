Police blotter: August 16, 2022

Tonya R. Benckendorf, 45, of Peru, was charged with driving with suspended registration at 10:18 p.m. Saturday at Fourth and Grant streets, Peru police said.
Michelle L. Dick, 48, of Granville, was charged with driving with suspended registration and no insurance at 8:22 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Road and Peoria Street, Peru police said.
Nicholas D. Stephens, 35, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at Sixth and Creve Coeur streets, Peru police said.
Lori L. McSweeney, 62, of Peru, was charged with dog running at large at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of 12th Street, Peru police said.
Blake A. Moreno, 27, and Montgomery L. Moreno, 59, both of Spring Valley, were charged with domestic battery at 4:59 p.m. Monday in the area of North 32nd and East First roads in Dimmick Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.