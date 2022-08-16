Good Morning Good Day Cafe in Streator cuts ribbon for new restaurant

Chamber congratulates new restaurant with Slovenian, Croatian dishes

By Shaw Local News Network
(From left to right) Ben Hiltabrand (chamber board), Courtney Levy (executive director), Karen Karpati (chamber board), Julie Hoskins (employee), Judy Booze (chamber ambassador), Toni Pettit (owner), Gloria (employee), Amanda (employee), Dana Stillwell (chamber board), Cindy Cameron (chamber ambassador) and Megan Wright (chamber member services coordinator) participate in a ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Good Morning Good Day Cafe in Streator. (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Streator Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 12 at Good Morning Good Day Cafe, 417 E. Main St.

Serving ethnic cuisine inspired by Slovenian and Croatian dishes, the menu features items such as palacinke, cevapcici and solata caprese. A full menu can be found on the cafe’s Facebook page.

In addition to its authentic cuisine, owner Toni Pettit spent countless hours making the atmosphere feel like a home rather than a restaurant.

Its hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call 815-510-9603 for more information.