Area Roundup: Ottawa boys golf squad wins title at Belvidere North Ryder Cup Invitational

The Ottawa boys golf team continued its hot start to the season by winning the title of the Belvidere North Ryder Cup Invitational with a team score of 222 at Timber Pointe Golf Course on Monday.
The Pirates’ teams of Drake Kaufman/Jonathan Cooper and Seth Cooper/Jacob Armstrong each shot 1-over-par 73, with formers capturing the first playoff hole on the strength of Kaufman’s birdie putt. The Ottawa twosome of Chandler Creedon/Alex Billings claimed third place shooting a 4-over-par 76.
Streator competes in Peoria Notre Dame Invite
The Streator boys golf squad scored a team score of 353 to finish 16th of the 18 teams at the Peoria Notre Dame Invite at Kellogg Golf Course.
The Bulldogs were led with an 84 from Cole Park an 85 from Jaydon Nambo. Kylen Krasnican’s 91, Nolan Ketcham’s 93, Drew Donahue’s 97 and Cooper Spears’ 98 rounded out the scoring for Streator.
Girls golf
Seneca 259, Plano 267: At Cedardell Golf Course in Plano, the Irish opened the season with a road win over the Reapers. Seneca’s Julia Hoggan tied for medalist honors after carding a 53. Also contributing to the Irish victory were Addison Stiegler (59), Shelby Welsh (70), Jolena Odum (77) and Jessica Bertrang (79).
JV Boys golf
Ottawa places third at Sycamore Invite
The Corsairs posted a team score of 359 to finish third at the Sycamore Invite at the Sycamore Country Club. Colin Fowler shot an 82 to place fifth individually, with Adam Swanson (86) finishing sixth and Colt Bryson (90) ending eighth. Wayne Stone and Harry Carretto each scored a 101 and Trennon Kammerer a 108 for Ottawa.