An Ottawa bicyclist was struck by a vehicle 11:45 a.m. Friday at Columbus Street and East Norris Drive in Ottawa.

The motorist Noah A. Cuevas, 24, of Seneca, was cited on complaints of disobeying a traffic signal and leaving the scene of an accident after striking a cyclist, Ottawa police said. The bicyclist was screened for injuries, police said, but he was not, as of Monday, in a hospital.