Police blotter: August 15, 2022

Vincent J. Washkowiak, 22, of Oglesby, was charged with DUI, violation of adult-use cannabis, failure to reduce speed and leaving the scene of an accident following a hit-and-run crash at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue, La Salle police said.
Jose Rodriguez Pantoja, 25, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with no valid driver’s license and speeding at 12:31 a.m. Sunday on Route 351 at Civic Road, La Salle police said.
Myron T. Lesley, 23, of Mendota, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer at 2:38 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Main Street, Mendota police said.
Jennifer L. Lesley, 49, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 2:38 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Main Street, Mendota police said.
Alejandro Madrigal Puga, 23, of DePue, was charged with criminal damage to state supported property at 3:32 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Washington Street, Mendota police said. Puga was charged after he allegedly jumped onto a parked Mendota Police Department squad car, police said.
Anil D. Bhate, 42, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery and resisting a peace officer at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Hillcrest Court, Mendota police said. Police said additional charges are pending in this incident, Mendota police said.
Kaila J. Janssen, 23, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended and suspended registration and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday at State and Van Buren streets, Ottawa police said.
Ricky G. Tanner, 36, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (residential burglary) Saturday in the 400 block of Sunnyside Drive, Ottawa police said.
Matthew J. Robison, 37, of Marseilles, was charged with driving while suspended Sunday on Route 71 at U.S. 6, Ottawa police said.
