American Countess paddle steamer returns to Ottawa

The American Countess paddle steamer has returned to Ottawa.

The cruise ship docked Monday morning at Allen Park, just to the west of the trestle across the Illinois River.

The ship made its maiden voyage in September of 2021 from Ottawa south down the Illinois River. This time, the ship dropped off passengers in Ottawa, allowing them to enjoy the city, then those same passengers will travel by bus Tuesday to Chicago.

A new group of passengers will be taken from Chicago to Ottawa to board the ship and head south down the Illinois River.

The Ottawa Visitors Center set up a table as passengers were getting off the boat to hand out tourism information to the city.

A number of local residents, many of them with their children, stopped by Allen Park taking photos of the ship.

The American Countess is a 318 feet and 79 foot wide boat built in 2020 that holds 245 passengers, 110 crew members and has 123 cabins.