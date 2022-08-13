Reddick Library hosts activities the week of Aug. 15

The following events also are scheduled the week of Aug. 15 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15: Mystery Monday Book Club, “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain, adults. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book Summary: Anna is a missing persons detective in San Francisco. When tragedy strikes her personal life, Anna flees to her hometown to grieve, where she learns of a missing teenage girl.

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Friday movie matinee, “The Lost City,” adults. Come to the library for a free movie screening. This month’s movie will be “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Movie Summary: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that leads to a cutthroat jungle adventure.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.