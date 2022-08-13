August 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Reddick Library hosts activities the week of Aug. 15

Mystery Monday Book Club and Friday movie matinee for adults scheduled

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa (Provided)

The following events also are scheduled the week of Aug. 15 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15: Mystery Monday Book Club, “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain, adults. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book Summary: Anna is a missing persons detective in San Francisco. When tragedy strikes her personal life, Anna flees to her hometown to grieve, where she learns of a missing teenage girl.

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19: Friday movie matinee, “The Lost City,” adults. Come to the library for a free movie screening. This month’s movie will be “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Movie Summary: A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that leads to a cutthroat jungle adventure.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.