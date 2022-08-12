Route 23 from Stevenson Road in Ottawa to U.S. 52 will be under construction until late fall

Construction on Route 23 from Stevenson Road in Ottawa to U.S. 52 will begin Monday, Aug. 15.

Plans are to mill and resurface more than six miles of Route 23 and include traffic signal and guardrail upgrades and drainage improvements.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers when workers are present. Access to businesses and residences will be open, but there may be periodic side street closures for short periods during the $4.8 million project, which is expected to be completed by late fall, said the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area. Use alternate routes if feasible. Drivers should pay attention to changed conditions, stay alert and limit speed through construction zones.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3, or go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for more details on construction statewide.