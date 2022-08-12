Reddick Mansion to host architectural and historical scavenger hunt of Ottawa on Aug. 21

The Reddick Mansion Association will be hosting its popular Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt of Ottawa at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St.

Hosted once again by RMA board member, Steve Novario, the scavenger hunt will begin at the mansion where participants will receive a packet of photos and clues of architectural and historical highlights throughout Ottawa. People will have about one hour and 30 minutes to walk or drive around to identify as many photos as possible. A map, water and snacks will be provided, as well.

“Two of the categories this year include ‘You Can Leave Your Hat On’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven,’” Novario said. “Some of the photos will be easily recognized, but others will require participants to look at local landmarks from new and different perspectives.”

At 4:45 p.m., the teams will check back in at the mansion where the winners will be determined and prizes awarded. It is recommended participants park along Columbus Street next to the mansion.

The cost is $10 per person. Individuals or teams are welcome to participate. Contact the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 or visit our website, www.reddickmansion.org, for more information and to reserve space.

The Reddick Mansion anchors Washington Square, site of the first Lincoln-Douglas Debate. It is open to the public for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday through Monday.