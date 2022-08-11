Police blotter: August 11, 2022

Justin R. Sedam, 29, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at his residence, Peru police said.
Shawn M. Benac, 53, of La Salle, was charged with suspended registration for non-insurance at 11:26 p.m. Monday at May and Trompeter roads, Peru police said.
Amy N. Lannen, 40, of La Salle, was charged with suspended registration and no insurance at 8:27 p.m. Monday at 10th Street and Prospect Avenue, Peru police said.
Christopher L. Snell, 34, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 11:15 p.m. Sunday at James Hardie, Peru police said.
Sylvia Twardowski, 60, of La Salle, was charged with endangering the life or health of a child after two juveniles were found locked inside a vehicle at 8:39 p.m. Sunday at Walgreen’s, Peru police said.
Laura L. Zeman, 36, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 6:33 p.m. Saturday at a location in the 200 block of Fruit Street, Peru police said.
Kareena L. Harrison, 25, of Mendota, was charged with retail theft at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at Walmart, Peru police said.
Amy B. Alteri, 56, of Peru, turned herself in on a failure to appear warrant for driving while suspended at 10:18 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Peru police said.
Robert E. Lewis, 65, of Mendota, was charged with retail theft at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at Walmart, Peru police said.
Dustin W. Redcliff, 23, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 2:46 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at Fourth and West streets, Peru police said.
Fabiola Mandujano, 28, of Peru, was charged with battery at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Baker Lake Park, Peru police said.
Robert R. Ackerman, 67, of La Salle was charged with DUI at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Bridgetender’s Pub, 1131 Center St., Peru police said.
Charlene L. Hoscheid, 47, and Eric C. Hoscheid, 48, both of Peru were charged with criminal trespass to real property at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at Hy-Vee, Peru police said.
Jason J. Webber, 43, of Peru, was charged with criminal trespass to real property at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the 10 block of Seventh Street, Peru police said.
Joshua P. Libner, 36, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended, suspended registration and no insurance at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Midtown and Plank Roads, Peru police said.
James D. Smyth, 76, of Peru, was charged with DUI at 7:04 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at his residence, Peru police said.
Nicholas A. Maggos, 30, homeless, was charged with retail theft Tuesday at 710 La Salle St., Ottawa police said.
