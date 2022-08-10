Streator sells abandoned house on Park Street slated for rehabilitation

An abandoned house on South Park Street in Streator is slated for renovations after the city sold it to CDG Real Estate LLC.

The Streator City Council accepted CDG’s bid of $26,150 for 304 S. Park St. on Tuesday and the company’s promise to bring the property up to residential and maintenance codes within 120 days to receive the deed.

In August 2021, the property owner donated the two-story house to the city. In April, the City Council passed a motion to solicit bids for the property, receiving two of them.

City Manager David Plyman said withholding the deed until rehabilitations are made and setting a 120-day deadline ensures the new buyer will improve the property.

The City Council approved buying the abandoned house at 302 Sherman St. from La Salle County for $750 and an abandoned property at 705 W. Bridge St. Both properties will likely be demolished, city officials indicated.