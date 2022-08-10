La Salle County seeks residents’ feedback for comprehensive plan

The La Salle County Land Use Department is seeking resident/landowner feedback on important issues and themes affecting the county.

The department is nearing completion of the draft La Salle County Comprehensive Plan update. Community input is an important part of the comprehensive planning process, said county officials. A survey will provide feedback that will be reviewed and incorporated into the final plan, officials said.

The survey is available at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5LYZ3PD

A survey link also is available on the front page of www.lasallecountyil.gov