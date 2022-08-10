Free lunch set Aug. 13 at Park Place in Streator

A free lunch will be provided 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by and served by Central Church of Christ.

This month’s menu will be barbecue, salad, chips and desserts. Dine-in options will be available, along with beverages. Carryouts also are available. The meal is open to everyone.

Free lunch is conducted on the second Saturday of the month with a new host. The program is sponsored by Park Church Deacons and Hardscrabble Lions of Streator.