‘There’s no place like Wenona Days,’ 4-day festival begins Aug. 11

“Tap your heels together three times. And think to yourself ‘There’s no place like Wenona. There’s no place like Wenona.’”

Taking on a “Wizard of Oz” theme, Wenona Days slogan for 2022 is “There’s no place like Wenona,” and there’s even a showing of “Wizard of Oz” planned 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the park.

Wenona Days, a four-day festival, will feature a lighted parade 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, a fireworks display 9 p.m. Saturday from the coal dump, the Wenona Days of Thunder Car Show 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday and a downtown parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, among several other activities.

Joan Anderson and Daryle Wragge will serve as the grand marshals of the 2022 Wenona Days festival. Anderson was an English teacher at Wenona High School and Fieldcrest before her retirement. Wragge has been instrumental in the Wenona Pond Project. Both have been pillars in the community for many years, organizers said.

Line-up and registration for Sunday’s parade will take place at St. Mary’s Church Hall parking lot, 207 W. Third South St., starting at 11:30 a.m. The parade route will run the opposite route compared to previous years (from Fourth South Street down Walnut Street to Elm).

There will be live music 8 p.m. Friday at the beer tent with John Baize performing and 9 p.m. Saturday with the Route 66 Band. Thursday will be a family night at the park, with a number of activities geared toward children.

As others wait their turn, TJ Nelson lets fly with his axe throw during the 2021 Wenona Days festival at the Axtreme Ax Throwing cage. The activity returns to Wenona Days, which runs Thursday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 14. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Thursday, Aug. 11: Family night at the park

5 p.m.: Pork chop dinner, sponsored by Wenona Park and Recreation, serving until gone

5 p.m.: Bags tournament registration at basketball courts ($20 per team, ages 13 and older)

5 to 8 p.m.: Laser tag, sponsored by Wenona Rotary Club

5 to 8 p.m.: Lemon shake-ups, by Bill Fecht, Country Financial, proceeds to Wenona Food Pantry

5 to 8 p.m.: Kids activities and games, sponsored by Wenona Parks and Recreation

5 to 8 p.m.: Axetreme Axe Throwing, Main Street, $10/10 throws per person coaching included, $100/hour per group of six to eight

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Wall climbing and kids games, sponsored by the Women of Wenona

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Face painting, by Laura Krischel, sponsored by Breckenridge Trucking

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Friendly Farms Petting Zoo, sponsored by Women of Wenona and Park and Rec

6 p.m.: Bags tournament begins, sponsored by Park Place Pub

6 p.m.: Bingo under the pavilion featuring prizes from Wenona businesses

Friday, Aug. 12

5 p.m.: Kettle popcorn, by Uncle Les, uptown by library, 208 S. Chestnut St.

5 p.m.: Food vendors, south uptown parking lot by beer tent

5 to 10 p.m.: Axetreme Axe Throwing, Main Street, $10/10 throws per person coaching included, $100/hour per group of six to eight

5 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Beer tent open at Veterans Pavilion, sponsored by Wenona America Legion

7 p.m.: Mr. C’s 5k run at Wenona City Park

8 p.m.: John Baize, live music in the beer tent, Veterans Pavilion

9 p.m.: Movie night in the park, “Wizard of Oz”

Saturday, Aug. 13

7 to 8:30 a.m.: Barrel races registration, horse arena (Classes are peewee, youth, adult, senior and open)

7:30 to 10 a.m.: Krispy Kreme doughnut sale, uptown on Chestnut Street until gone, Fieldcrest cheerleaders

8 a.m.: Mustang round-up golf tournament at Tall Oaks, dinner and prizes following at Legion, catered by Boardwalk Tap, proceeds benefit the Uptown Veterans Memorial Garden space

8 a.m.: Cowboy church at horse arena, short message and prayer by Pastor Bill Kehoe

8:30 a.m.: Kids fishing derby at Wenona City Pond, sponsored by Wenona Pond Committee

9 a.m.: Barrel races, horse arena, horseback competition in cloverleaf pattern

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Kids inflatables, uptown, free all day

11 a.m.: Kettle popcorn by Uncle Les, uptown by library, 208 S. Chestnut St.

11 a.m.: Food vendors, south uptown parking lot by beer tent

Noon to 1 a.m.: Beer tent open, Veterans Pavilion

Noon: Bicycle poker run, registration begins at 11:30 a.m. at Legion Beer Tent, $20/card, payouts to top three best hands, benefits Wenona Historical Society

Noon: Emerald Hunt, find the hidden emerald gems uptown and turn one in for a prize at the Sweet Shop, 132 N. Chestnut St.

1 to 3 p.m.: Touch-a-truck, at the uptown north parking lot

2 p.m.: Bicycle safety event, by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and ThinkFirst Injury Prevention, safety education, safety games and giveaways, uptown north parking lot

4:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Wenona High School all-school reunion at St. Mary’s Hall, buffet style meal 5:30 to 7 p.m.

5 to 10 p.m.: Axetreme Axe Throwing, Main Street, $10/10 throws per person coaching included, $100/hour per group of six to eight

8:40 p.m.: Lights parade on Main Street, line-up at Harry’s Tire, 108 W. First St., by 8:30 p.m., golf carts allowed

9 p.m.: Route 66 Band, live music at the beer tent

9 p.m.: Fireworks display off coal dump, weather permitting, by Wenona Chamber

Sunday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Wenona Days of Thunder Car Show, First South Street by Eureka Savings Bank, awards at 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to noon: Kiddie tractor pulls at Eureka Savings Bank, 105 First South Street, sign up and pull the furthest. 6 and younger, 7 and 8, 9 and 10.

10 a.m. to noon: Bloody Mary bar, Wenona American Legion by Wenona Legion Auxiliary

10 a.m.: Kettle popcorn by Uncle Les, uptown by library, 208 S. Chestnut St.

11 a.m.: Food vendors, south uptown parking lot by beer tent

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Axetreme Axe Throwing, Main Street, $10/10 throws per person coaching included, $100/hour per group of six to eight

11:30 a.m.: Registration and line-up for grand parade at St. Mary’s Church Hall, 207 W. Third South St.

Noon to 6 p.m.: Beer tent open, Veterans Pavilion

1 p.m.: Canned food drive, at beginning of grand parade, benefits Wenona Food Pantry

1 p.m.: Grand parade, down Walnut Street, from Fourth South Street to Elm Street

2 p.m.: Burnout contest, Thunder Road

4 p.m.: Draw down, at beer tent, $4,000 in payouts

5 p.m.: Handmade quilt raffle drawing, by Phyllis Scheuer, benefits Wenona Parks and Recreation

5 p.m.: Booze down bingo at the beer tent, sponsored by the Women of Wenona