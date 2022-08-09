Police blotter: August 9, 2022

Elizabeth A. Lamendola, 43, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 5:16 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street, Mendota police said.
Uriel J. Banuelos, 29, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 4:55 p.m. Monday at Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue, Mendota police said.
