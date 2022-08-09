Local Sports Digest: Shepherd, Woodland softball off to strong starts

Woodland softball stacking wins
The Woodland Junior High softball team scored four early-season victories to open things up, including a 13-1 win over Dwight (Emma Palaschak, Kaylee Henert and Lily Gwaltney leadng the offense, Jaylen Moritz striking out 12) and the next day a sweep of Lexington by scores of 3-2 (Moritz 15 strikeouts and two hits allowed, Palaschak two hits, Moritz driving in Gwaltney with winning run) and 11-5 (Gwaltney and Palaschak combining to strike out five, Palaschak also tripling and homering, Moritz hitting two triples).
Woodland then bested Putnam County 13-3, with Lilly Libby (single, triple, four RBIs), Grace Longmire (four RBIs) and Moritz (10 strikeouts) leading the attack.
Shepherd softball starts 2-0
The Shepherd softball team started the season a perfect 2-0.
Shepherd defeated Fieldcrest 16-1, led by Addie Russell (six strikeouts, one hit allowed) and Piper Lewis (double, triple, three RBIs), Addison Stapleton (two hits, RBI).
The Rams then topped Pontiac 17-2, with the attack spearheaded by Russell (11 strikeouts pitching; two hits offensively), Reese Purcell (four hits, three RBIs), Lewis (single, double, triple, three RBIs) and Lily Brewer (two hits).