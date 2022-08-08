Police blotter: August 8, 2022

A 15-year-old La Salle boy was picked up on a La Salle County youth warrant charging him with criminal trespass to state-supported land and unlawful possession of ammunition at 2:17 p.m. Saturday at Rotary Park, La Salle police said.
Marlo J. Venegas Murillo, 28, of Aurora, was charged with driving while suspended at 6:06 p.m. Thursday at Interstate 39 and Route 71, Oglesby police said.
Bryan D. Hinnen, 62, of Woodstock, was charged with driving while suspended at 9:36 p.m. Sunday at Interstate 39 and North 25th Road, Oglesby police said.
Lemont Clinkscales-Hanks, 24, of Chicago, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Tuesday at Dakota Drive and McKinley Road, Ottawa police said.
Amber L. Johnson, 43, of Ottawa, was charged with battery Thursday in her residence, Ottawa police said.
Marco A. Garcia, 20, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and speeding Saturday at Price and Marquette streets, Ottawa police said.
Nicolas J. Reynolds, 24, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Tyler Arnold, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, no insurance and disobeying a traffic-control device Sunday at Norris Drive and Walnut Street, Ottawa police said.
Katherine M. Thorson, 44, of Marseilles, was charged with driving while suspended and speeding Friday at U.S. 6 and Route 71, Ottawa police said.
Timothy B. Poundstone, 58, of Ottawa, was charged with illegal use of an electronic communications device at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on Bluff and First streets in Fall River Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Yolanda Sandoval, 57, of Chicago, was charged with DUI and no insurance at 12:42 a.m. Sunday at Woodsmoke Ranch in Manlius Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Enis Rushani, 27, of Somonauk, was charged with driving while suspended, expired registration and no insurance at 12:34 p.m. Sunday on North 45th Road near U.S. 34 in Earl Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or newsroom@mywebtimes.com.