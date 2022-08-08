Christian musician Ben Fuller will perform Aug. 11 in Streator

Ben Fuller will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Grace Community Church, 1634 Route 23, Streator.

The concert is sponsored by Celebrate Recovery Streator. Fuller’s single “Who I Am” is charting in the top 20 on Christian radio charts.

Tickets are $20 and available on Eventbrite.com, at Grace Community Church, and at Refurbished Treasures, 306 E. Main St., Streator.

Music has taken Fuller’s life and made it into something he never would have dreamed. He grew up in southern Vermont on his family dairy farm working alongside his father. He’d pass the time by singing to old classic country tunes as he witnessed first-hand the hard work and dedication it took to run a farm. The songs never stopped and somewhere between the farm and college, he picked up a guitar and never looked back.

After generations of hurt in his family, Fuller struggled with certain aspects of growing up and turned to cocaine and alcohol at a young age. In 2015, Fuller was involved in a drug-fueled relationship that led him to understand better, the other side of addiction. In addition, he abruptly lost his best friend to a heroin overdose and his entire outlook on life shifted.

Motivated to change, he moved to Nashville to pursue a career as a country singer in late 2018. A family Fuller was close with invited him to church one Sunday and as he walked the halls into the auditorium filled with 3,000 people, he knew one day he would sing “that kind of music” for the rest of his life. Falling face first into his new-found relationship with Jesus, he began writing to share what God did to turn his life around.

Today, Fuller lives sober, while sharing his story filled with hope, mercy and grace. By turning his testimony into songs, he has been rejuvenated with a new passion and mission; to share his story with the world and all who are ready to listen.