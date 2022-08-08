Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center named Streator chamber’s July 2022 business of the month

Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center , 201 E. 12th St., was selected as the Streator Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for July 2022.

Bizzy Bee is a learning and activity center for children and adults of all ages. It is a fun, safe place to spend time with children, get some help outside the classroom, and host a birthday party or other special event.

In addition to the services that Bizzy Bee provides, they have hosted blood drives and holiday events open to the public.

Their current offerings include — after school program and H.I.V.E. preschool and kindergarten prep; cheer, gymnastics, sports and activities, tumbling and ninja kids classes; and art lessons.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.