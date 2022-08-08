August 08, 2022
Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center named Streator chamber’s July 2022 business of the month

12th Street business provides safe place for children to play, learn

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right) Iris England, Kenadee Lentman, Peyton Bradbury (activity instructor), Sarah England (H.I.V.E. lead instructor), Dawsen Lentman, Haley Lentman (owner), Foster Lentman, Courtney Levy (chamber executive director), Megan Wright (Chamber member services coordinator), Tara Bedei (Streator mayor) and Judy Booze (chamber ambassador) celebrate Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center's selection as Business of the Month for July 2022.

Bizzy Bee Activity and Learning Center , 201 E. 12th St., was selected as the Streator Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for July 2022.

Bizzy Bee is a learning and activity center for children and adults of all ages. It is a fun, safe place to spend time with children, get some help outside the classroom, and host a birthday party or other special event.

In addition to the services that Bizzy Bee provides, they have hosted blood drives and holiday events open to the public.

Their current offerings include — after school program and H.I.V.E. preschool and kindergarten prep; cheer, gymnastics, sports and activities, tumbling and ninja kids classes; and art lessons.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.