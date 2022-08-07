August 07, 2022
Update: Investigation continues into Ransom shotgun report

Man has not been apprehended

By Derek Barichello
A number of police vehicles converged at a property along Route 170 between North 15th and North 14th roads, south of Ransom. A warning was issued a man reportedly had a shotgun and residents were to call 911 if he was seen.

A man spotted with a shotgun in a cornfield near Ransom has not yet been apprehended and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:30 p.m. Sunday the investigation continues.

The presumed manhunt began around 1 p.m. Saturday when an area-wide alert was issued about a search for an armed man, described as wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans and seen in the 2700 block of North 15th Road. By 2 p.m., a number of police vehicles had created a perimeter around the area of Route 170, south of Ransom.

Around 3:30 p.m., authorities said they may have located and identified the man reported to have a shotgun near Ransom.

However, no one bearing the suspect’s description was in custody Sunday and Sheriff Adam Diss reported late afternoon he could only say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.

A La Salle County Sheriff's Office deputy is positioned at Route 170 and North 14th Road. North 14th Road traveling east was closed to traffic at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

