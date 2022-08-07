Update: Investigation continues into Ransom shotgun report

A man spotted with a shotgun in a cornfield near Ransom has not yet been apprehended and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:30 p.m. Sunday the investigation continues.

The presumed manhunt began around 1 p.m. Saturday when an area-wide alert was issued about a search for an armed man, described as wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans and seen in the 2700 block of North 15th Road. By 2 p.m., a number of police vehicles had created a perimeter around the area of Route 170, south of Ransom.

Around 3:30 p.m., authorities said they may have located and identified the man reported to have a shotgun near Ransom.

However, no one bearing the suspect’s description was in custody Sunday and Sheriff Adam Diss reported late afternoon he could only say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.