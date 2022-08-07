Police blotter: August 7, 2022

Mariah Sanchez, 22, of Mendota, was cited 12:24 a.m. July 28 on complaints of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and DUI, following a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries on Route 251, about a half mile south of North 36th Road in Dimmick Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Sanchez was driving northbound on Route 251 when she crossed the southbound lane, entered the west ditch, drove into a cornfield and through a bean field. Her vehicle came to a stop striking the west ditch causing front end damage and catching the vehicle on fire.
