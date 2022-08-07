OSF St. Elizabeth named one of top 20 small community hospitals in top hospitals list

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa was recently one of the top 20 small community hospitals in the country named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list.

Fortune/Merative also selected OSF St. Elizabeth to receive a 2022 Everest Award, which honors 25 hospitals that have demonstrated both the highest current performance and the fastest long-term improvement.

The Everest Award recognizes hospitals that developed and executed the strategies that drove the highest rates of improvement, resulting in the highest performance in the U.S. at the end of five years.

Merative, a data, analytics and technology partner for the healthcare industry, has identified the top hospitals from an evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

“I want to thank our amazing mission partners, providers and strategic partners for their passion and dedication,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Elizabeth. “I am proud of the work that we do every day serving our communities with the greatest care and love.”

For more information, visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/.